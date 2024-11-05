Pakistani influencer Ducky bhai and his wife Aroob Jatoi were arrested for displaying a weapon online. The couple was released without charges.

Pakistani influencer Saad Ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, is in the news again. Lahore police arrested the YouTuber and his wife, Aroob Jatoi, after they displayed a weapon online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ducky Bhai, who has over 8.19 million subscribers on YouTube, found himself embroiled in trouble after his wife allegedly showcased the firearm on her Instagram account.

Aroob Jatoi has a big fanbase and around 2.3 million followers on Instagram. According to Samaa TV's October 8 report, it was found that the couple raised anti-government slogans and endorsed Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident prompted enforcement of legal action against the duo as it is illegal to display firearms on social media. The Model Town Organized Crime Unit arrested the two, citing public safety risks.

The Express Tribune news daily reported that both Ducky bhai and Aroob issued written apologies to the authorities after their arrest and were thus released without any charges. Notably, the social media sensation refrained from publicly commenting on the situation.

Netizens strongly reacted to the development as one user stated, “Imran khan ka top 5 favorite personalities naam leny pr punjab government ne usko arrest kr liya." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user remarked, “Reason Qaidi no 804." The prisoner identification number, 804 was assigned to Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, that turned him into the legendary 'Qaidi Number 804'.

A third user claimed, “So he said his favourite personality is Imran khan in his last interview. That's what happened." A fourth user wrote, “Imran khan ko idol man liya bas yehi jurm tha uska." A fifth user questioned, “Against the law??? What exactly is the law here??"

This episode comes after Aroob's deepfake video became viral. The couple made headlines for offering one million Pakistani rupees to informants who will identify the culprit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}