Pakistanis celebrate as Sahibzada Farhan hits Jasprit Bumrah out of the park; Indian fans quip, ‘Great Test innings’

Sahibzada Farhan created history in the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan. In the fourth over, he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a six, becoming the first Pakistani batter to ever do so in T20Is.

Later, in the sixth over, he struck another big six off Bumrah. Both shots were clean. His powerful hits surprised the Indian team and stunned the crowd.

Meanwhile, Pakistani fans started celebrating as Sahibzada Farhan hit Jasprit Bumrah out of the park for a 6. The archrivals are playing their second match in the Asia Cup 2025.

“Sahibzada Farhan is absolutely taking Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners. Stunning hits,” wrote a Pakistani fan.

“Sahibzada Farhan cutie,” one fan wrote while another commented, “Sahibzada Farhan, you beauty.”

“Sahibzada Farhan six to Jasprit Bumrah; Nobody can knock a clean six to Bumrah in the current crop of players,” came from another.

“83M Six by Sahibzada Farhan against Bumrah,” bragged another.

“If Sahibzada Farhan plays 10 more over Pakistan will easily win the match. Mark my words,” predicted another Pakistani fan. However, the tweet was later deleted by the user.

Deleted tweet

Sahibzada Farhan did play for the next 10 overs. He was the highest scorer in the Pakistan innings against India. The opener scored 40 off 44 balls with a strike rate of 90.91.

Kuldeep Yadav got the big breakthrough in the 17th over. He bowled it full and outside off, tempting Sahibzada Farhan to go for a big shot.

Farhan went down on one knee and tried to loft it straight, but he mistimed it. The ball went high towards long-on, where Hardik Pandya judged it well and took a clean catch above his head.

Pakistan slipped further to 83/7 while Kuldeep claimed his third wicket of the match. Yadav was the best Indian bowler in the match. The left-arm unorthodox spinner claimed 3 wickets in his 4 overs, conceding just 18 runs.

Bumrah had a rare match performance, conceding three 6s. In his 4 overs, he conceded 28 runs while claiming 2 wickets.

Indian fans hit back “Great Test innings,” quipped an Indian fan.

“Biggest achievement ever,” came another sarcastic reply.

Another Indian fan commented, “Kabhi kabhi lag jata hai (It’s a fluke).”

“Uske baad 4 dot balls khele woh bhi likho, bhai (Bro, also write that, after this, he played 4 dot balls),” came from another.