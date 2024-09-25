Palace on Wheels train season begins! Check the booking process, ticket prices, and other details

The Palace on Wheels offers a luxurious 8-day journey through Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, showcasing UNESCO sites, wildlife safaris, and local markets. Tickets vary by season and occupancy, with peak demand from October to March.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Palace on Wheels train was launched in 1982 in association with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC)
Palace on Wheels train was launched in 1982 in association with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC)

The holiday season has begun, and those who are willing to experience a royal-like luxurious experience can plan a trip in the majestic ‘Palace on Wheels’ train. One of the Indian Railways' flagship luxurious trains, ‘Palace on Wheels' provides an unforgettable experience to travellers.

One of the Indian Railways' flagship tourism services is en route to iconic Rajasthani cities, including Jaipur, famous as the Pink City, Jaisalmer, the Golden City, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The 8-day-long train journey starts from Delhi and covers tourist destinations of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, before coming back to Delhi. For those who are looking to book a ticket for them and their loved ones of ‘Palace on Wheels’ here are ticket prices and other booking details.

Palace on Wheels itinerary

The journey in Palace on Wheels is a complete eight days and seven nights experience which starts from Delhi at 4 pm on fixed days of every month. The journey route also includes key points like Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Agra, before returning to Delhi. The journey ends on eighth day at Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station at 7:30 am.

Palace on Wheels booking price

The ticket price of Palace on Wheels depends on different seasons based on demand, and various occupancy categories. The duration between October and March is considered as the peak season for the luxurious train because of favourable weather in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Here are the booking prices of Palace on Wheels from October 2024 to March 2025.

The Palace on Wheels itinerary has been designed to let passengers make the best of their time by experience the fascinating sceneries and wildlife of the world. People would also get the chance to visit UNESCO World Heritage site and enjoy wildlife safari or shopping in colour-drenched local markets.

How to book a Palace on Wheels train ticket?

People interested in booking a ticket of Palace on Wheels can log in to the official website of the train services https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org

-After visiting the website, check the ticket booking option.

-Select departure dates

-Select number of travellers

-You are required to fill the travel details

-Complete the query.

-Then a travel expert will connect with you for further booking process

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM IST
