Palash Muchhal’s mother reveals her son wanted to cancel the wedding before Smriti Mandhana called it off; here's why

Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has revealed that her son wanted to cancel the wedding even before Smriti Mandhana wanted to.

Advertisement

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, she spoke about her son’s closeness with Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana.

“Palash is emotionally attached to his ‘uncle’ a lot. In fact, they are closer than Palash and Smriti. So, when he fell ill, Palash decided, even before Smriti did, that the wedding should not take place until he fully recovers,” his mother told the Hindustan Times.

“Smriti se pehle Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle theek nahi ho jaate,” she said.

“Since Haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. He cried so much that his health suddenly got worse. He had to be kept in the hospital for 4 hours. They gave her an IV drip, did an ECG and other tests. All the reports came out normally, but the stress level is very high,” she added.

Advertisement

“We have got Palash back to Mumbai now. He is feeling better and resting now. But stress is there. His sister Palak has also left Sangli and is coming to be with him,” she further said.

Amita Muchhal’s comments come after Smriti Mandhana deleted all social media posts related to her upcoming wedding. She was set to marry music composer Palaash Muchhal on 23 November in a private ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, the wedding has been postponed indefinitely after sudden medical emergencies in the family.

On the morning of the ceremony, Smriti’s father became unwell during breakfast with heart-attack-like symptoms. He was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. A day later, on 24 November, Palaash was also admitted to a hospital due to unexpected health issues.

Advertisement

Smriti’s father remains under observation, and doctors have advised continued hospital care. The family decided not to go ahead with the wedding until both health situations improve. Smriti, who is extremely close to her father, agreed to call off the marriage for now.

She deleted all wedding-related Instagram posts, including her engagement and viral proposal videos.

Conspiracy theories on Smriti Mandhana’s wedding Since Smriti Mandhana has not provided any reasons for deleting all social media posts about her wedding, conspiracy theories are circulating on social media.

Some claim it was ‘Nazar’. Since she shared all updates about her wedding on social media, it brought her bad luck. Many now suggest that she should have kept her happy moments private and shared the photos later on.

Advertisement

Also, there are rumours around Palash allegedly cheating on Smriti although nothing has been confirmed by either of them. Screenshots shared on Reddit and Instagram claim to show Palash chatting privately with a woman named Mary D’Costa.

The alleged messages looked flirty. He allegedly invited the same woman for a swim, a spa outing and even an early morning walk at Versova beach. In the chat, it is mentioned that the long-distance relationship ‘literally s*cks’.

“We meet once in like 3-5 months,” he says. “Earlier, I used to go on her tour to chill. But, for the last two years, it’s been really hectic for me as well.”

There are also unverified claims that Palash was seen getting close to a woman during pre-wedding dance rehearsals. People are now debating whether these screenshots are real or edited. Many uploads have been deleted later, and no trusted source has verified anything.