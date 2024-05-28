Active Stocks
The third season of Panchayat, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, was released on Amazon Prime.

The third season of the popular hit web-series Panchayat released on Amazon Prime today i.e. on May 28. Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, 'Panchayat' traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. The series stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik. 

Fans laud Panchayat for its authentic storytelling and real content. 

Here are some public reviews:

One user said that Panchayat has once again proven why it stands out as one of the finest examples of Indian web series storytelling. “Every single scene capture the essence of rural India with its heartfelt narrative and compelling characters. As always, Deepak Kumar Mishra brings something new and fresh. Like the first two seasons, you'll remember every character this time as well. The highlight is Faisal Malik; his dialogues are few but powerful, and whenever he's on screen, the scene becomes intense. Once again, TVF's writing wins hearts."

Another user added that "TVF has aced the game of making real content." The user wrote that right from acting, cast, vibe, village politics, locations, costume, emotions, the film ticked all the boxes.

Another user added, “Completed 6 eps of Panchayat 2 to go. It is fun and light hearted with emotional scenes in between. One of the best series if you want to view it with your family and that is the best thing."

Another added, “When Prahlad said, "Aaj khana hamare ghar par rahega, ghar me thodi raunak ho jayegi" The simplicity and the depth in this dialogue man"

“Panchayat 3 super hai"

“Season 03 is soo good Mannnn"

“What amazing acting the grandmother has done, that too at this age. Wow @ArunabhKumar brother, what a casting you guys have done."

Another user also added that, "#Panchayat final episode 15 mins scene is one of funniest fight sequence eve"

“Battle of Baghpat and Battle of Phulera. When this scene came, I remembered the uncle from Baghpat. Out of all the three seasons of Panchayat series, this one is the best and very entertaining. Everyone should see it," some other user commented.

Meanwhile, The Panchayat series has been among the most successful ones released on Amazon Prime. It has been created by The Viral Fever. The Viral Fever, also known as TVF, are also known for its widely successful shows like TVF Pitchers, Permanent Roommates and Kota Factory.

Published: 28 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST
