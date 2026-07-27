‘Pandit ji’ lights diya inside AC train coach, performs puja: 'What if it catches fire? - Video

A video of a passenger lighting a lamp inside an AC train coach has triggered discussion on social media. The clip surfaced shortly after a video of a man performing a religious ceremony inside an Indian train went viral. The video, shared on X, shows a ‘priest’ sitting on the upper berth of a train, lighting a lamp with full dedication and praying without giving heed to the concerns of other passengers.

The person recording the video asks him, “Yeh aap kya kar rahe ho?” To this, the passenger replies, “Pooja paath ho raha hai, diya lag raha hai.”

The person filming the incident urged the passenger to stop the ritual, saying, “Aarti toh band kara do, abhi agar fire alarm baj jaayega toh kya karloge aap?”

The video, shared by the X page Jharkhand Rail, has prompted discussion among users on social media.

Many users said religious practices should not put other passengers at risk, particularly in shared public spaces such as trains.

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Several people also questioned how an open flame was allowed inside an AC coach and urged the railway authorities to identify the passenger and take legal action.

Railway Seva responds Railway Seva replied to the viral post, asking for the train number and the passenger's PNR details so that the matter could be examined.

Safety concerns raised online The video has also renewed conversations about fire safety on trains. Many social media users pointed out that railway coaches are fitted with smoke detection and fire safety systems to protect passengers. They said even a small flame or smoke inside a coach could trigger panic or, in the worst-case scenario, lead to a fire emergency.

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Here's how people reacted to the viral video: A user wrote: “A heavy penalty should be imposed on the traveller.”

Another said: “@RailMinIndia, please look into this matter with utmost priority. He must be punished as soon as possible.”

A third user said: “Nothing wrong in it. People smoke daily in passenger trains and intercity trains. Nobody gives a damn about that.”

A fourth user said: “What kind of characters do we have? Hence proved again: zero civic sense and common sense.”

A fifth user said: “A hefty fine should be imposed and he should be blacklisted from travelling.”