Released in October last year, Pani marks actor Joju George's directorial debut. The Malayalam action thriller witnessed an above-average box office success and was a hit among fans, who have waited for its release on digital streaming platforms.
Pani offers a compelling watch against the backdrop of Kerala's underworld. The film has garnered attention for its intense narrative and strong performances, particularly Joju George's dual role as director and lead actor.
Critics have noted that while the plot may not be heavily intricate, the portrayal of remorseless antagonists elevates the viewing experience, making it a noteworthy addition to Malayalam cinema.
Viewers eager for this Malayalam action-packed thriller can now watch Pani on SonyLIV. Following its theatrical run, Pani became available for streaming on 20 December 2024.
The film centres on a married couple whose tranquil life is upended by two young men with criminal tendencies. Their intrusion entangles the couple, linked to Thrissur's underworld, leading to a gripping tale of vengeance and survival. As alliances shift and vendettas emerge, the narrative captures the raw, adrenaline-fueled essence of life within the city's criminal landscape.
Pani, reportedly made with a budget of ₹15 crore- ₹25 crore, has earned ₹19.76 crore during its theatrical run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.
The film has minted ₹36.4 crore worldwide, of which it earned ₹13.4 crore overseas.
