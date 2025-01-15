Pani OTT release: Pani marks Malayalam star Joju George's directorial debut. The movie hit the big screens on October 24 last year, following commercial success at box office, the revenge thriller made its digital debut on January 15 evening.

Produced under the banner AD Studios and Appu Pathu Pappu, viewers can enjoy this action crime drama Mollywood film online on several OTT platforms.

Where to watch Pani on OTT platforms? Cinema enthusiasts can watch Pani on OTT platform which is available for online streaming on Sony LIV in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, which marks the first Malayalam OTT release for the platform.

Another way to watch Pani Viewers can also stream Pani on OTTplay Premium which features Joju George, Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar and Rinosh George in key roles.

At Tamil press meet, Joju George said, “I have a lot of friends in Tamil with their suggestions I am releasing #Pani film in Tamil, I have taken a two year break in acting and have directed #Pani . All the Artists and technicians have given great support for me in this film.”

About Pani The storyline of action-packed thriller is set against the backdrop of Kerala's underworld, centred on a married couple. Their tranquil life is upended by two young men with criminal tendencies. The violent revenge thriller showcases two young mechanics from Thrissur - played by Sagar Surya and Junaiz VP.

The film attracted attention due to its strong performance and delivers intense narrative. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie grossed over ₹36.4 crore.