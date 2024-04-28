Pani Puri vendor from Gujarat gains fame for resembling PM Modi and maintaining a clean stall inspired by Modi's values.

A video showcasing Thakkar's stall has gone viral, drawing praise for its cleanliness.

See the video here:

Netizens left comments, with some calling him “Chota Modi," while others referred to him as “Karan Arjun." Another comment humorously dubbed him “Low Budget Modi."

Netizens react to viral video of a pani puri seller who resembles PM Modi.

Earlier, Vikas Mahante, a resident of Mumbai's Malad, drew attention for his striking resemblance to Prime Minister Modi.

A video of Mahante dancing garba went viral, with many mistakenly thinking it was a deepfake of PM Modi. Mahante later clarified that the video was genuine and that it was him taking part in the traditional dance.

