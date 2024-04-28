Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  PM Modi's look-alike sells Pani Puri in Gujarat; netizens react, ‘Low budget Modi’

PM Modi's look-alike sells Pani Puri in Gujarat; netizens react, ‘Low budget Modi’

Livemint

Pani Puri vendor from Gujarat gains fame for resembling PM Modi and maintaining a clean stall inspired by Modi's values.

A Pani Puri vendor in Gujarat has gained attention because of his resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Anil Bhai Thakkar, a Pani Puri vendor from Gujarat, has gained attention for his striking resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video showcasing Thakkar's stall has gone viral, drawing praise for its cleanliness.

As per reports, Thakkar mentions that he is inspired by the Prime Minister's values, particularly his focus on cleanliness, and strives to maintain his stall to the highest hygiene standards.

See the video here:

He mentioned that he receives a lot of love and respect from both locals and tourists because he resembles PM Modi.

Netizens left comments, with some calling him “Chota Modi," while others referred to him as “Karan Arjun." Another comment humorously dubbed him “Low Budget Modi."

Netizens react to viral video of a pani puri seller who resembles PM Modi.

Here is another video:

Earlier, Vikas Mahante, a resident of Mumbai's Malad, drew attention for his striking resemblance to Prime Minister Modi.

A video of Mahante dancing garba went viral, with many mistakenly thinking it was a deepfake of PM Modi. Mahante later clarified that the video was genuine and that it was him taking part in the traditional dance.

