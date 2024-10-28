Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur to get theatrical release: Will Amazon Prime Video discontinue the OTT show?

Amazon announced a theatrical release for the Mirzapur film in 2026, with streaming available to Prime members eight weeks later. The film aims to enhance the beloved franchise, featuring key characters and promising an immersive experience.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated28 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
Mirzapur: The Movie will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.(Screengrab)

Mirzapur, one of the most popular web series to be released in India, is returning, but this time on the big screen. In a statement, Amazon said that the Mirzapur movie will be released in 2026.

"Expanding the world of Mirzapur and buoyed by the stellar performance of Mirzapur Season 3, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are set to make a theatrical movie based on the award-winning crime thriller OTT franchise," the company said in a statement.

Manish Menghani, director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India said that Mirzapur has established itself as "one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today’s era".

Also Read | From Bullets to Balance Sheets: What Mirzapur Season 3 teaches investors

“As Mirzapur continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience," he said.

Who will be in Mirzapur: The Film?

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of the compounder in the series along with other actors.

The movie will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 3 review: The battle rages but the show treads water

"We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before," the producers said.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 3 review: Amazon Prime Video web series gets lukewarm response

Will it be available on Prime Video?

"Following the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release," the company said.

The announcement was also made by the platform and the producers on social media platforms.

Sharing the announcement video, Akhtar took to X and wrote, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur to get theatrical release: Will Amazon Prime Video discontinue the OTT show?

