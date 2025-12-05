Pantone Color of the Year 2026 announced—Netizens bewildered by Cloud Dancer choice. What is it?

The Pantone Color Institute on Thursday announced its Color of the Year for 2026—Cloud Dancer.

Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, Pantone LLC is best known for its proprietary color naming system—Pantone Matching System (PMS)—that is used across a variety of industries from fashion to graphic design to manufacturing.

What is Cloud Dancer? Despite the sophisticated name, Cloud Dancer, as it turns out, is a shade of white.

"A lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world. PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer symbolizes a calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection," Pantone said in its announcement.

"A billowy white imbued with serenity, it invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe," the Pantone Color Institute added.

What did netizens say? While Pantone described the shade of white as “a living calm that invites renewal, vision in serenity and creative release,” netizens were far from impressed.

“As someone with a master’s in education who teaches color theory, I am beyond disappointed in Pantone’s Color of the Year choice … White, by definition, is the absence of color. Pantone is a color company. This choice shows a stunning lack of creativity and a complete disconnect from the artistic and design communities,” wrote one user, commenting on the company's announcement.

“Wow. When we need color and inspiration more than ever, this is what you give? Tell me this isn’t true,” said another user in incredulity.

“Are y’all SERIOUS?!,” was another bewildered reaction, while another user wondered, “Is this rage bait?”

“Y'all want to do a collab with my book White Supremacy Is All Around?,” asked another user, bringing in socially-charged commentary.

Recent Color of the Year announcements Netizens perhaps called out Pantone given that the past few years, at least with regard to Color of the Year, had been rather vibrant.

Last year, Pantone labelled Mocha Mousse, a warm and rich soft brown hue, as its Color of the Year 2025.

The year prior, the company picked Peach Fuzz, “a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul.”