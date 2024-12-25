Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film Param Sundari, a cross-cultural love story set against the backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

On December 24, the makers surprised fans by sharing the first-look posters of Sidharth and Janhvi on social media. Maddock Films, which produced 2024 box office successes like Stree 2 and Munjya, both horror-comedies.

Sidharth looks stylish in casual wear in the motion poster while Janhvi stuns in a vibrant ethnic outfit. Later, the duo is seen twinning in traditional South Indian attire, with Sidharth carrying Janhvi in his arms.

Param Sundari tells the story of a love that blossoms when two contrasting worlds meet—a “North ka munda” (boy from North India) falls for a “South ki Sundari” (beauty from South India).

“Bollywood never gets South India right, awaiting how this turns out to be,” wrote one social media user while another wrote, “Siddharth looking superb in South Indian attire.”

“Janhvi ki smile aur Sid ka swag – dream couple vibes,” came from another user.

Janhvi was last seen in Devara: Part 1. In the Telugu action drama, she played the romantic interest of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. Sidharth was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha. While Devara was a box-office success, Yodha was a disappointment.

Maddock Films in 2024 In 2024, Maddock Films was a dominant force in Bollywood, generating ₹1,300 crores at the box office with a budget of ₹150 crore.

Other than Stree 2 and Munjya, the movie production company also had other releases like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Murder Mubarak and Sector 36. Murder Mubarak, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, is a murder mystery while Sector 36 is about a serial killer. The movie featured Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. Both movies were direct-to-OTT offerings on Netflix.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a theatrical release. The romantic comedy about a man falling in love with a robot featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Vijan, a banker turned producer, owns Maddock Films. Some of their other investors include Nepean Capital.