Parents hire detective to spy on daughter, find her near brothel; netizens say ‘can afford spy but not her expenses?’

A viral video has sparked online debate after it revealed a Delhi couple's decision to spy on their daughter. In the clip, private detective Tanya Puri shared how the parents, suspicious that their daughter had a secret boyfriend, hired her to follow the girl and uncover the truth.

In the video, Puri is saying, "Case of a girl who was in Delhi University, and her parents had a regular doubt that she had a boyfriend, and she is not telling. So, they hired us as a company you go after her and start monitoring the activities of that girl. On the fourth day, she reached the GTB Nagar. Eventually, when she reached there, we realised that she had reached an area where there are brothels or there are prostitutes."

For me, my eyes opened, and we realised that she was doing all this because she wanted extra shopping and pocket money to live, she added.

"Only for this?" asks the podcaster Bajaj.

"Her college friends had fancy parties and excursions. She had to go shopping at Zara, and she had to go to restaurants. She did not go to malls with her parents. She needed all that money," added Puri.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react The video triggered strong reactions online, with many users criticising the parents' priorities and approach.

One user commented, "Parents could afford a spy, but they didn't have money to provide for their daughter? Waooooo." Another questioned, “Instead of hiring detectives, why can’t parents still talk with their children?”

Others pointed out the irony, with one saying, “Her parents had no money for her shopping but had money to hire private investigators?? Such a joke.”