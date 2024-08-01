Paris Olympics 2024: Anand Mahindra hails Lakshya Sen’s jaw-dropping behind-the-back shot, calls him ‘unnatural opponent

  • Lakshya Sen amazed spectators with a brilliant behind-the-back shot in the Olympics, earning praise from Anand Mahindra, who called him an ‘unnatural opponent’ with exceptional skills.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated1 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen gestures as he leaves the court after winning the Group L match against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen gestures as he leaves the court after winning the Group L match against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen quite literally turned on the style with his incredible strokeplay during his march into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday but one particular shot which left everyone, including his opponent Jonatan Christie, stunned was a jaw-dropping behind-the-back return. Now, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, has described his epic shot and Sen as “an unnatural opponent who possessed three arms.”

Taking to X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “If I was his opponent, I would cry foul & file a suit claiming that I was confronted by an unnatural opponent who possessed three arms…”

Earlier, RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka also lauded the badminton heavyweight's performance. "SENsational display today by Lakshya to win over world seed #4 Christie. And this return was truly in-SEN! #LakshyaSen #OlympicGames," Harsh Goenka wrote on X.

Speaking about Sen's performance, the 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, scored 21-18 21-12 thrashing of Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie.

Speaking of his incredible performance, Sen's coach Vimal Kumar told PTI, “Maybe I think when it came towards the closing stages, first came that one good reflex shot which he did, I think that upset (Christie), he lost a bit of his confidence. For Lakshya it is a good morale-booster… It's just an instinct, it is out of reflexes. Lots of players have this but you don't expect it. Even doubles players also quite often play it."

Meanwhile, Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events. Sen will now next take on India's seasoned shuttler HS Prannoy.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Anand Mahindra hails Lakshya Sen's jaw-dropping behind-the-back shot, calls him 'unnatural opponent

