Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Paris Olympics 2024: Anand Mahindra hails Lakshya Sen's jaw-dropping behind-the-back shot, calls him ‘unnatural opponent

Paris Olympics 2024: Anand Mahindra hails Lakshya Sen's jaw-dropping behind-the-back shot, calls him ‘unnatural opponent

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Lakshya Sen amazed spectators with a brilliant behind-the-back shot in the Olympics, earning praise from Anand Mahindra, who called him an ‘unnatural opponent’ with exceptional skills.

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen gestures as he leaves the court after winning the Group L match against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen quite literally turned on the style with his incredible strokeplay during his march into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday but one particular shot which left everyone, including his opponent Jonatan Christie, stunned was a jaw-dropping behind-the-back return. Now, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, has described his epic shot and Sen as “an unnatural opponent who possessed three arms."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Taking to X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “If I was his opponent, I would cry foul & file a suit claiming that I was confronted by an unnatural opponent who possessed three arms…"

Earlier, RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka also lauded the badminton heavyweight's performance. "SENsational display today by Lakshya to win over world seed #4 Christie. And this return was truly in-SEN! #LakshyaSen #OlympicGames," Harsh Goenka wrote on X.

Speaking about Sen's performance, the 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, scored 21-18 21-12 thrashing of Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie.

Speaking of his incredible performance, Sen's coach Vimal Kumar told PTI, “Maybe I think when it came towards the closing stages, first came that one good reflex shot which he did, I think that upset (Christie), he lost a bit of his confidence. For Lakshya it is a good morale-booster… It's just an instinct, it is out of reflexes. Lots of players have this but you don't expect it. Even doubles players also quite often play it."

Meanwhile, Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events. Sen will now next take on India's seasoned shuttler HS Prannoy.

(With inputs from agencies)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.