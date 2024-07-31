Paris Olympics 2024: Designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks on controversy, says India’s uniforms were ‘rushed’

Paris Olympics 2024: After the Indian contingent's costume at the Paris Olympics received a lot of criticism, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani said that the uniforms were designed in a "rush" and were meant to look "simple and clean".

The 26 July uniform of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The designs were criticised for being "lacklustre" compared to athletes from other countries who wore vibrant uniforms.

Speaking to India Today, the designer said, "Well, that was a little more rushed, because dealing with the government means there are committees. Then there were elections and there was a new sports minister."

Tahiliani said he could not get the measurements of the athletes, and therefore, there were no fittings.

Although, he added, the Indian Olympic Association and the IOA President PT Usha "very sweet".

He also said that he had "just designed" the Olympic uniform for the Indian contingent to "look like a simple, clean look".

"I wanted the athletes to match the tricolour. Every country practically marches behind their flag. So, I wanted it to be simple, easy and cool. It's not a couture show. It's not a wedding," he said.

"Let's talk about medals and ensure our teams are comfortable," he told India Today.

On the criticism of his design, Tahiliani said he is "very democratic".

"So when I sit with my design assistants and people who are fitting, we take feedback. But if it looks really beautiful to me, I have some hits and some misses," he said.

"You get a skill after 10,000 hours of doing something, and I think that's really what's happening," he added.

The designer told India Today that if his designs are criticised, they are criticised. "It's not changing my life. I'm going to roll out of bed and go do my next thing."