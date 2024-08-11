Paris Olympics 2024: Man climbs Eiffel Tower, prompts evacuation hours before closing ceremony | Watch

Hours before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024, a man was seen climbing the Paris famous landmark Eiffel Tower, after which he was evacuated safely, reported PTI on Sunday.

According to the details, the shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-metre tower in the afternoon. Though it is still unclear when and from where he began his ascent.

Some guy is climbing on the Olympic Rings at the Eiffel Tower. You can see him on the blue ring.



Tourists are being evacuated for safety. Entry beneath the tower is closed.



He took 'climb the Eiffel Tower' too literally! #Olympics #Paris2024 @NBCOlympics @NBCNews @latimes pic.twitter.com/01BFmJqTOV — kevinwinston (@kevinwinston) August 11, 2024

However, when spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, evacuation process was initiated by the authorities.

Following the man was spotted at the Eiffel Tower, and police cordoned the area, escorting visitors away at around 3 pm. As per AP news, some visitors who were briefly locked on the second floor were allowed to exit around 30 minutes later.

The historical tower at the heart of Paris and was the centerpiece of the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony. However, it will not be part of the Paris OLympics 2024 closing ceremony.

For a safe and sound Olympics Games 2024 closing ceremony, the authorities have deployed over 30,000 police personnel in Paris.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said about 3,000 police officers will be mobilized around the Stade de France, and 20,000 police troops and other security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area will be mobilized late into Sunday night to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics.

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 is set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area well away from the Eiffel Tower around 9 pm local time (12.30 am IST, 12 August).

With Reetika Hooda's exit from the 76kg Women's wrestler event on Saturday, no Indian is left for medals race. For India, veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker to be flagbearers at the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing ceremony.