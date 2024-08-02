Paris Olympics 2024: ‘MG Windsor to every Indian medalist’, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal makes BIG announcement

JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced that every Indian medalist of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 would be gifted MG Windsor.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated2 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM IST
JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal.
JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Thursday announced that every Indian medalist of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 would be gifted MG Windsor. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The athletes deserve the best for their dedication and success.”

“Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success!” he said.

His announcement came after Morris Garages India introduced its new compact utility vehicle, the MG Windsor, which was developed in partnership with JSW Group. MG, a UK-based company established in 1924, revealed that the architecture of Windsor Castle inspires the car's design.

“Introducing India's first #IntelligentCUV - the MG Windsor. Inspired by the iconic architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage, Windsor Castle, this CUV exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship. This masterpiece is arriving soon! Stay tuned,” the company wrote on its official X handle.

Since its announcement, Jindal's post garnered numerous reactions in the comment sections, with netizens appreciating his initiative. One user wrote, “Great initiative.”

“That's really a great thought by JSW MG India,” another user posted. The third user commented, “Kudos, keep up the great work!” “Wow. Great initiative to encourage sportsmen,” the fourth user said.

JSW Group is responsible for this year's official Olympic kit for Team India. As per the company's website, the kit embodies the essence of India's diverse culture and landscape and is crafted with advanced features to boost athletic performance.

So far, India has clinched three bronze medals in the Paris 2024 Olympics — Swapnil Kusale in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in the shooting, and Manu Bhaker in the women’s 10m air pistol event. 

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM IST
