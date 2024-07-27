Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony performances leave netizens in anger: ‘How far the West has fallen?’

The Paris Olympic 2024 opening ceremony, underway on Friday, included performances of globally popular singers like Lady Gaga, Philippe Katerine, etc. Despite being one of the most esteemed international multi-sports events, the Paris Olympics 2024 drew the ire of several netizens for a few performances held at the opening ceremony.

Performances at the Olympics, like the recreation of Jesus Christ's ‘The Last Soup’, the beheading of Mary Antoinette, and Philippe Katerine's depiction of Dionosys, the God of Wine, sparked controversy online. Many social media users found the recreation of ‘The Last Soup’ regarded it as “stanic symbolism”.

“The Olympics is the most prestigious sporting event in the world. Why are a bunch of disgusting obese Trannys at the opening ceremony. We want to watch athletic excellence, not this,” wrote on X.

“In this scene from the Olympic opening ceremony, the famous painting of The Last Supper is recreated, but Jesus is replaced with an obese woman, while queer and trans figures (including a child!) depict her apostles. Overt pagan and satanic symbolism,” wrote another social media user on X.

“A scantily clad bearded man dances provocatively at France's Olympic opening ceremony. Why are they trying to normalise this filth? How far the West has fallen,” read another post on X, by Turning Point UK.

Philippe Katerine's performance receives backlash Philippe Katerine, a popular French singer and actor, performed “Nu” (Naked) as a part of a depiction of Dionysys, which is the Greek god of wine and festivity, reported AP. In the performance, Katerine appeared lounging on a rug, painted in blue fromhead to two. The French singer was clad in just a smattering of leaves and flowers. Several social media users compared his appearance with a Smurf, small blue comic character from movie ‘The Smurf’.

“Over 1 Billion people around the world are watching the Olympics Opening Ceremony. And this is the best France could do. A man dressed as a Smurf surrounded by drag queens and a plus sized woman with a giant crown,” wrote a social media user on X.

