Paris Olympics 2024: US gold medalist proposes to girlfriend with 2,738 roses in front of Eiffel Tower | Watch

US gold medallist Justin Best proposed to his long-time partner in front of the Eiffel Tower on Monday with more than 2,700 yellow roses honouring their ongoing Snapchat streak. He had also secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last week

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: US gold medalist proposes to girlfriend with 2,738 roses in front of Eiffel Tower | Watch
Paris Olympics 2024: US gold medalist proposes to girlfriend with 2,738 roses in front of Eiffel Tower | Watch

US athlete Justin Best secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last week — the country's first rowing gold medal in the men’s four class since 1960. But the 'best day of his life' came later on Monday as he proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower. The event was broadcast on live TV and showed the rower getting down on one knee amidst thousands of yellow roses as well-wishers cheered.

“Each yellow rose represents a day that you and I have been together. Our streak on Snapchat is 2,738 days right now. So there are 2,738 yellow roses from Snapchat. Our love is truly now immortalised. I am so, so happy. This is the best day of my life,” Best told USA Today.

The development comes mere days after Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen proposed to badminton mixed doubles gold medalist Huang Yaqiong minutes after her win. Meanwhile her partner and fellow gold medallist Zheng Siwei said he got engaged three years ago after losing in the final and considered this a better experience.

“For me, the proposal is very surprising because I have been preparing for the game. Today I am an Olympic champion and I got proposed (to), so that's something I didn't expect,” AP quoted Huang as saying through an interpreter.

Liam Corrigan, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Nick Mead won the elusive gold last week on Thursday by beating out New Zealand and defending world champion Britain. The same group had previously left the Tokyo Games three years ago without any medals before proceeding to win silver at the world championships last year and gold at the world cup race in Lucerne earlier this year.

The US men’s four had last stood on the Olympic podium during the London Games in 2012 to receive a bronze medal.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 11

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 06:49 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsParis Olympics 2024: US gold medalist proposes to girlfriend with 2,738 roses in front of Eiffel Tower | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue