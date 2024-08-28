Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra wishes team India ‘good luck’, shares ChatGPT 4o generated graphic

Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra said he asked ChatGPT 4o to generate a graphic wishing the Indian paralympics contingent good luck, and shared the outcome with followers. 

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra said the graphic generated by ChatGPT 4o adequately showcased his sentiments.
Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra said the graphic generated by ChatGPT 4o adequately showcased his sentiments.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has taken to social media to wish the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics, “Good Luck!”

An active netizen, Mahindra, shared the graphic with his followers on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) ahead of the start of the Paris Paralympics 2024 in Paris today (August 28).

"I asked ChatGPT 4o to create a graphic for wishing the Indian #Paralympics2024 Team Good Luck. This outcome isn’t bad at all! It adequately showcases my sentiments—my excitement about our Team’s potential," he wrote.

Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics 2024 will begin today, on August 28 and conclude on September 8. Over 4,400 athletes are set to compete in 22 sports, spanning 549 events at the 11-day-long Paris Paralympics 2024. For the first time in the Olympics' history, the Paris Paralympics inaugural ceremony will be held outside a stadium.

Indian athletes who have their competitions on August 29, including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations. "All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations, Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

The Indian Contingent

The Indian contingent at the Parade of Nations will have 106 members, with 52 athletes and 54 officials. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) — who is also defending his gold — and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India during the opening ceremony.

A total of 84 sports players will represent India at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This year's target of winning medals is 25, including double-digit gold. India had won 19 medals, including five gold in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

History of the First Paralympics

Neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttman inspired the Paralympic Games, which started on a smaller scale. After World War II, he worked at Stoke Mandeville Hospital with spinal injury patients, encouraging them to use sports for rehabilitation. In 1948, he organized a competition with other hospitals during the London Olympics, and the idea spread to other UK spinal injury units.

By 1960, 400 wheelchair athletes from 23 countries competed in Rome across eight sports and 57 medal events. Known as the ninth Annual International Stoke Mandeville Games, it is now recognized as the first Paralympics. Paris 2024 will mark the 17th edition.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra wishes team India 'good luck', shares ChatGPT 4o generated graphic

