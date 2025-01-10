Pakistan International Airlines left netizens somewhat concerned on Friday as it announced the resumption of flights to France. The carrier shared the update via its official handle on X — with many wondering if the ominously worded message was a news update or a ‘warning’.

“Paris, we're coming today,” exclaimed the post on Friday morning.

The image also featured a plane heading towards the Eiffel Tower and an explanation (in much smaller font) about the resumption of flights from January 10.

The state-owned airline — plagued by a history of deadly crashes and a pilot license scandal — headed to Europe for the first time in four years after European Union regulators lifted a lengthy ban. It is the country's only airline offering a direct route to and from the EU.

The PIA post has sparked hilarious responses on social media with many recalling a similar advertisement run by the airline in 1979 — featuring the shadow of a Boeing 747 aircraft on the Twin Towers in New York.

“How did this ad get approved?” asked one X user.

“Wait? Is this a joke? Is this from a parody account? I'm genuinely confused” lamented another.

“Cool to see you have had the same designer since 1979,” jibed a third.

“Who's the designer of this controversial advertisement? And who approved it? A slight change in the direction of the plane and placement before the red color could have changed lots of things,” rued a fourth.

Pakistan International Airlines' authorisation to operate in Europe was suspended in June 2020 following a deadly crash after a failed attempt to land in Karachi.

The PIA had also faced a ban on travelling to 188 nations after authorities revealed that 262 pilots including 141 working with PIA had held fake licenses. The details emerged while then Pakistani aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was presenting a preliminary report on the PIA crash before the National Assembly. At the time, 262 out of 860 pilots in the country had skipped the qualifying examination.