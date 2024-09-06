Parking at Delhi airport costs ₹5,770; then, owner finds the car damaged: Man describes ’worst experience’

  • Deepak Gosain was handed a staggering bill of 5,770 for parking his car at the Delhi's IGI Airport, which comprised of 4,889.83 in parking fees and 880.17 in GST.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated6 Sep 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Man shows his after he parked it at Delhi IGI airport.
Man shows his after he parked it at Delhi IGI airport. (X/@tradeinn_)

Flight travelers often park their vehicles at the airport's parking lot, as it becomes easy to reach home after returning to the town at the same airport. However, proper care and security of the vehicles still remain a question, adding to the staggering bills they have to pay for parking the car.

A similar case occurred recently with a Delhi resident, Deepak Gosain, who parked his vehicle in the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility of Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on August 17.

Also Read | Centre prepares 5-year plan for 50+ new airports in smaller cities

When Deepak returned on 26 August, he was handed a staggering bill of 5,770 for parking his car at the Delhi's IGI Airport, which comprised of 4,889.83 in parking fees and 880.17 in GST.

Not only was he surprised to see the bill, but he was heartbroken after seeing his damaged vehicle. The gate lock was broken, and the car had multiple scratches, reported News18.

Though he tried to complain, it was unheard by the parking staff, who already collected the parking fees.

Also Read | Noida airport sees interest from Middle East, Southeast Asian airlines

Upset with his experience, he took to X and wrote, "it was the worst experience I’ve ever had🙃 Thr tagline is “safe and secure” bullshit"." In the video, he also showed the damages to his car, apart from the bill.

Reportedly, the cost of a round-trip ticket from Delhi to Lucknow on Air India Express on 3 September was just 5,672, less than his airport parking bill of 5,770.

Also Read | Delhi Airport to open part of Terminal 1 on 17 August, gradual ramp-up planned

According to the parking rates at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport, one has pay 120 for the first 30 minutes, 170 for the next 30 minutes, and 100 per hour for the following five hours, added News18. And in case, the vehicle is parked for more than 5 hours, the owner has to pay 600 per 24-hour period.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsParking at Delhi airport costs ₹5,770; then, owner finds the car damaged: Man describes ’worst experience’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue