Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Parking at Delhi airport costs 5,770; then, owner finds the car damaged: Man describes 'worst experience'

Parking at Delhi airport costs ₹5,770; then, owner finds the car damaged: Man describes 'worst experience'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Deepak Gosain was handed a staggering bill of 5,770 for parking his car at the Delhi's IGI Airport, which comprised of 4,889.83 in parking fees and 880.17 in GST.

Man shows his after he parked it at Delhi IGI airport.

Flight travelers often park their vehicles at the airport's parking lot, as it becomes easy to reach home after returning to the town at the same airport. However, proper care and security of the vehicles still remain a question, adding to the staggering bills they have to pay for parking the car.

A similar case occurred recently with a Delhi resident, Deepak Gosain, who parked his vehicle in the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility of Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on August 17.

When Deepak returned on 26 August, he was handed a staggering bill of 5,770 for parking his car at the Delhi's IGI Airport, which comprised of 4,889.83 in parking fees and 880.17 in GST.

Not only was he surprised to see the bill, but he was heartbroken after seeing his damaged vehicle. The gate lock was broken, and the car had multiple scratches, reported News18.

Though he tried to complain, it was unheard by the parking staff, who already collected the parking fees.

Upset with his experience, he took to X and wrote, "it was the worst experience I’ve ever had🙃 Thr tagline is “safe and secure" bullshit"." In the video, he also showed the damages to his car, apart from the bill.

Reportedly, the cost of a round-trip ticket from Delhi to Lucknow on Air India Express on 3 September was just 5,672, less than his airport parking bill of 5,770.

According to the parking rates at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport, one has pay 120 for the first 30 minutes, 170 for the next 30 minutes, and 100 per hour for the following five hours, added News18. And in case, the vehicle is parked for more than 5 hours, the owner has to pay 600 per 24-hour period.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.