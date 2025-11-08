Parliament or nap zone? Japan MPs caught snoozing as PM delivers address; netizens react

Several Japanese MPs, including former PMs Fumio Kishida and Shigeru Ishiba, were caught snoozing in the parliament on Friday as Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave her first policy speech.

In a now-viral video from Zvezdanews, the MPs, sitting in the back row of the parliament, can be seen dozing during the debates.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users made sarcastic remarks about the situation and joked that it was merely a tradition for the MPs to doze off during the prime minister's speech.

“In Japan, former prime ministers are supposed to doze off during the current PM's speech. Didn't you know that?” a user quipped.

Another added, “It’s very normal situation. I’d be surprised if none of them sleep!”

“Yes, a true reflection of many politicians, even in retirement they cannot stay away. On life support to the end of their political career,” one netizen highlighted.

A user joked, “Tell me more about this wave of ‘sleepiness’ pls? It must be some self-induced magical formula?”