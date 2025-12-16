Passenger asks Ryanair for free ticket after sharing Rome photo clicked from flight. This is how airline responded

Budget airline Ryanair has once again grabbed attention online — this time for a brutally honest response to a passenger who tried his luck asking for a free ticket on social media.

The passenger shared a striking aerial photo of Rome, captured from a Ryanair flight, and tagged the airline on X with the caption: “I took a photo of Rome from your plane. Could you give me a free ticket for this amazing photo?”

Ryanair’s reply was just one word: “No.”

The deadpan response quickly went viral, prompting a flood of jokes and reactions from social media users. “Charge him double for the next flight,” one person quipped. Another joked, “That’ll be €12.99 to keep the view.” A third added, “Next time, you’ll be charged extra for such a good photo.”

Check out the post here:

Several users also poked fun at Ryanair’s famously strict policies. “If he took it from seat 11A, maybe they would’ve considered it,” one comment read, referring to the airline’s seat allocation practices.

This isn’t the first time Ryanair’s social media team has made headlines for its cheeky online presence. In another viral exchange, a first-time flyer posted a picture of a Ryanair aircraft and wrote, “First time flying ever. Hope I get a window seat.” The airline responded with a curt: “Unlikely.”

The response highlighted Ryanair’s well-known seating policy, where passengers who do not pay extra for seat selection are assigned seats at random — sometimes resulting in so-called “window seats” without an actual window.

According to Ryanair’s guidelines, passengers opting for random seat allocation can check in between 24 hours and two hours before departure. Those who pay for seat selection can choose their preferred seat during booking or check-in, with online check-in opening up to 60 days in advance for reserved seats. The cost of seat selection varies depending on location within the aircraft.

The airline also outlines specific rules for families. An adult travelling with a child under 12 is required to reserve a seat, ensuring children are seated next to an accompanying adult. Infants must sit on an adult’s lap, and up to four children per adult on the same booking are provided reserved seats free of charge.