Bengaluru woman posts photo of auto-rickshaw with window, netizens say, ‘Windows running in Auto mode’

An auto-rickshaw with a unique window feature went viral after a social media  user shared it on platform X. 

Fareha Naaz
Published1 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST
A viral auto-rickshaw post has garnered over 51.55 lakh views and 42 thousand like over its peculiar window feature.(AFP)

An auto-rickshaw is making headlines for its peculiar window after a social media user shared an image of the vehicle.

Taking to platform X, Tanvi Gaikwad, a social media user, shared the post on August 29 with the caption, “This auto has a window whattt.” The three-wheeler, with its distinguished window feature, has created a buzz online. Netizens strongly reacted to the post as one user stated, “I won't be able to breathe tbh (to be honest).”

Also Read | Paytm eyes ride-hailing sector, trials auto-rickshaw service: Report

In response to this comment, Tanvi Gaikwad mentioned that the left side was open, allowing plenty of ventilation. Satirically, she noted that she believes the purpose of this opening would be to save the passenger from Bengaluru rains. One side of the three-wheeled auto-rickshaw is typically open to allow passengers to enter and exit, while the opposite side was fitted with a distinct flat window.

The viral post has amassed over 51.55 lakh views and 42 thousand likes in just four days.

Over the unique feature of the auto, the user replied, “But wont it feel claustrophobic.” Another user remarked, “Nonetheless , its just like a 1 bhk in Mumbai ..!!” A third user questioned, “Did he ask you to pay more for this.” Replying to the user, Tanvi Gaikwad said, “I think I would have paid extra for this if it started raining.”

 

Also Read | Auto-rickshaw in US: Man shares video from California | Watch

Reacting to the post, a fourth user stated, “This is peak Bengaluru.” A fifth user wrote, “Windows running in Auto mode.” A sixth user remarked, “Private zone too in the backseat.” Reacting at the sophisticated interior that auto coach provided, a user stated, “Some drivers love their vehicles more than their kids. It shows their dedication to their profession.”

Also Read | ’Brother of autoGPT,’ netizens react to auto-rickshaw race viral video

Comments poured in about autos in other locations across India as a user commented, “All autos in Goa too have windows” while another user pointed out that autos in Goa ‘have doors with windows and curtains too.’ To the first thread, Tanvi Gaikwad replied, “I wish Goa also had Uber/Ola.”

From calling it ‘unsafe for women’ commuters to describing it as ‘Rickshaw Pro Ultra,’ ‘pushpak viman,’ ‘AC 2 Tier,’ ‘vande Bharat train,’ 'Windows 11' and ‘business class auto,’ this post sent netizens abuzz and garnered hilarious reactions.

1 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST
