Passenger claims diabetic patient was denied washroom access on IndiGo flight; airline says, ‘As per safety protocol…’

A passenger travelling on an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Delhi has alleged that a diabetic patient was denied access to the washroom by a crew member, drawing massive flak on social media. The post, which has now gone viral, was shared by an X user named Shubham Kushwaha. The post also received responses from the airline and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The allegation made by Kushwaha, a social worker, claimed that the incident took place on board IndiGo flight 6E6313.

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'When requested, she misbehaved with the passenger' In the post, Kushwaha alleged that a cabin crew member refused to allow a diabetic passenger to use the washroom “despite sufficient time before landing”.

The user further claimed, “When requested, she misbehaved with the passenger.”

According to the post, the passenger requested permission to use the washroom at around 6:15 pm, while the flight landed at approximately 6:35 pm.

Kushwaha also alleged that the passenger was not permitted to use the washroom even after the aircraft had landed and passengers had begun deboarding.

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“After deplaning, she still didn't allow the passenger to use the washroom. Who takes responsibility for such behaviour by flight attendants towards passengers? Passengers deserve dignity and respectful treatment, not arrogance,” the post read.

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Ministry of civil aviation responds The complaint drew responses from both the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo on X.

Replying to the user, the ministry said, “Dear Sir/Madam, the inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. Please share your airline name, PNR number, full name and phone number via direct message for resolving the issue. Regards, Ministry of Civil Aviation.”

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IndiGo says incident is being reviewed IndiGo also responded publicly to the allegations, stating that it had already contacted the passenger involved.

“We have spoken to Mr Deepak and truly regret the inconvenience caused to him. We are getting this checked and will share an update. - Team IndiGo,” the airline said.

Explaining its position, the airline pointed to standard aviation safety procedures followed during landing.

“As per standard safety protocols, once the seatbelt signs are on, including during critical phases of flight such as taxi, take-off, descent and landing, passengers are required to remain seated with their seatbelts fastened, and crew actions are guided accordingly. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, as these measures are implemented solely to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone onboard,” IndiGo stated.

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The airline further added: “Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the inconvenience and concern experienced by the travelling customer. The safety and well-being of our customers remain our highest priority at all times.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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