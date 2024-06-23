Passenger claims Rail Madad app complaint led to attendant’s salary cut; ’Guilt trapped...’ say netizens

Is the Indian Railway's official app Rail Madad meant for helping passengers or punishing the staff? Caught in the same dilemma, a Railways passenger shared that their complaint let to a salary cut of the train attendant.

Feeling immense guilt about the Rail Madad app complaint, the Reddit user said that they had tried the app for the first time while travelling in a train to complain about not getting a pillow.

"It was later known that a fellow passenger had taken a double pillow, and it was not the fault of the attendant. Now, the attendant and railway official have informed me that they will be penalized in the form of a salary cut," they added.

However, the passenger said they "immediately apologized as I didn't know this could result in such severe measure for them," adding that the post is intended to highlight that the Rail Madad app users should first cross-check with the attendant for any issue they might be facing before complaining on the app. "Keep it as a last option."

Here's how the netizens reacted to the claim: “I was traveling in 3E for over 26 hours and every issue the attendant was asking for a complaint. He literally asked us to complain about the missing towel, missing pillow cover, even for no water from the originating station. I would suggest that you are being guilt trapped,” a Reddit user commented.

“I dont think ki salary cut hoti hai. Most probably wo log is liye bol rahe the taaki aage se tum complaint na karo (I don't think the salary is cut. They might be saying it so that you don't complain in future),” another added.

“Lol. That's classic guilt tripping. Whilst there'd be some form of rebuke, a pay/increment cut is generally reserved for greater punishments in dereliction of duties, say uncoupling or derailment. So, please don't feel guilty for getting the service you paid for,” another user said.