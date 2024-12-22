In the recent past, many a times flyers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about unpalatable food, bad hygiene and incompetent customer services on a plane or at the airport from an airline.

This latest incident on an American flight is not just another example of that, but actually a situation of ‘utter disbelief’.

Leak from plane lavatory An American airline plane on December 7, which was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, faced an unusual situation when passengers suddenly saw water flowing into the aisle of the cabin, according to a report by Fox News Digital.

The passengers were left in a smelly situation as the water started to leak out of lavatory, even the flight attendants failed to stop, the report said.

In the video captured by a passenger on the plane, Hilary Stewart Blazevic, people are seen moving around in the plane and lifting their legs up in the air to avoid stepping into the water leaking of the restroom.

Blazevic later told Storyful that a passenger on the plane had used the lavatory before the leak started, stated the Fox News Digital report. A crew member is seen in the video shared trying to fix the leak but couldn't stop the water.

"It was utter disbelief and a little panic realizing they can’t shut off the water," Blazevic said to Storyful.

The video was shared by Hilary Stewart Blazevic on TikTok and to Storyful, said the Fox News report.

Mint could not independently verify the video shared by the passenger.

Social media reactions Fox News report further shared some comments on the post by social media users:

An X user also shared the video on the microblogging platform and said, “Freaked-out flyers feared they would ‘drown’ 30,000 feet above the ground. New fear unlocked”

“Imagine drowning…on a plane…in air,” one commenter wrote on Blazevic’s video, Yahoo news reported.

“Another reason to wear closed-toe shoes and not flip flops and crocs,” another user reportedly said.

"I just hope that's water and not toilet water," a user said, according to Fox News report.