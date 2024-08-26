A passenger lost a ₹ 45,000 bag on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Guwahati. The airline's ₹ 2,450 compensation sparked social media criticism and a call for improved assistance.

IndiGo passenger Monik Sharma from Assam lost his bag while travelling on a domestic flight from Kolkata to Guwahati.

The bag reportedly contained items worth ₹45,000. To make matters worse, the airline offered him a mere ₹2,450 compensation. The check-in luggage was lost a month ago during the Crowdstrike outage.

Sharma's friend shared the incident on social media, highlighting the problem.

According to the post, Sharma lost his checked-in luggage during a significant Crowdstrike outage that disrupted many airlines. The lost bag contained items valued at ₹45,000, including crucial documents such as a driving license, PAN card, and Aadhaar card.

Boarding pass of the IndiGo passenger.

"It was checked in at Kolkata airport. It never reached Guwahati. How can it vanish mid air? Was the plane leaking bags? Around a month later - Indigo has come back offering "compensation" of ₹2450. It is ridiculous. Just the bag would cost more than that. Apparently, there is a rule that the airline is liable for a maximum of ₹350 / kg in case they lose the bag. That is just adding insult to injury. If someone from the Indigo social media team is reading this - please help him out. 2450 ₹ isn't going to fix it," he wrote in a post on X.

"I think such luggage mishandling happened during Microsoft blue screen event. Indigo is the second largest airlines in the world by market capitalisation and such things are least expected from it," wrote a user.

Another one said, “thanks for this information. Never placing anything worth more than ₹5250 in the bag LOL."