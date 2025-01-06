The Paatal Lok Season 2 trailer has been released. Within one hour of its YouTube release, the video had 1.5 lakh viewers. Let’s check how social media reacted to it.

Some social media users have appreciated the location of the web series, Nagaland. “North east is finally getting recognition by the film industry,” wrote one user.

“Family man in Nagaland, now paatal lok also, wonderful. Now everone can witness the natural beauty of Nagaland,” posted another.

“I love to see real people from Nagaland state. They also need more platform to show their talents Good work director and producers,” came from another.

“Kudos to makers to include the beautiful and wonderful Nagaland in story setup. Often north eastern states are neglected in main stream shows. Viewers would know a beautiful gem of a state through such inclusions,” another one posted.

Some compared it with international shows with great content quality.

“Indian web series platform need this type of content to compete with foreign content well done team paatal lok,” remarked one fan.

“Very few web series gives you a satisfying end,paatal lok was one of them,with all the suspence,all the drama these series make it all worth it,i hope season 2 also does same,” wrote another.

Paatal Lok Season 2 cast The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 includes Jaideep Ahlawat, reprising his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, and Ishwak Singh, returning as IPS officer Imran Ansari, who has now been promoted to Hathiram’s senior.

Gul Panag will also return as Renu Chaudhary, Hathiram’s wife. Exciting new additions to the cast include Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua, bringing fresh dynamics to the story.

The ensemble cast further features Anurag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong and LC Sekhose.