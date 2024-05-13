Paulo Coelho shares heartbreaking picture of Mother's Day in Gaza
Renowned lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho posted a heartbreaking picture from war-torn Gaza on the occasion of Mother's Day 2024. In the picture, a mother can be seen hugging the body of her deceased child, who is wrapped in a white sheet. Paulo Coelho didn't write any captions for the post, but hashtags that said Mother's Day in Gaza. The writer pointed at the whopping number of civilian casualties (primarily women and children) in Gaza as a result of an onslaught by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).