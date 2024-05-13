Paulo Coelho shares heartbreaking picture of Mother's Day in Gaza

Renowned lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho posted a heartbreaking picture from war-torn Gaza on the occasion of Mother's Day 2024. In the picture, a mother can be seen hugging the body of her deceased child, who is wrapped in a white sheet. Paulo Coelho didn't write any captions for the post, but hashtags that said Mother's Day in Gaza. The writer pointed at the whopping number of civilian casualties (primarily women and children) in Gaza as a result of an onslaught by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the October 7 attacks by Hamas-backed terrorists in Israel and the subsequent bombings in Gaza, pictures depicting violence, helplessness and trauma are all over the internet. But, apart from diplomatic condemnations, the pictures didn't change much reality on the ground as Israel's bombings in Gaza continues and the death toll in the Palestinian territory has crossed a whopping 35,000.

Hamas condemns Joe Biden on 'conditional' ceasefire remark Hamas slammed US President Joe Biden's recent remark where he said that a ceasefire in Gaza would be possible only if Hamas terrorists released the Israeli hostages. The remarks came amid failed negotiations between Israel and Hamas and the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government launching an attack on Rafah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We in the Islamic Resistance Movement have watched with dismay the statements made by US President Joe Biden in which he stated that a ceasefire in Gaza is contingent upon Hamas releasing the captives in the Strip," Hamas said in a statement, according to Press TV.

"We condemn this position by the US president, [and] we consider it a setback to the outcomes of the latest round of negotiations, which led to the movement's agreement to the proposal put forward by mediators, Egypt and Qatar," Hamas added.

Last week, a senior Hamas official said that "Israel is not serious about reaching an agreement" and is delaying negotiations on a ceasefire as they want to launch a full-scale invasion of Rafah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

