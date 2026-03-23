Pay ₹207 crore: Court asks company to compensate employee after she loses her newborn baby due to strict no-WFH policies

A US jury has ordered a logistics company to pay $22 million (nearly ₹207 crore) in damages in a case involving the death of a newborn baby. The case was reported by Local 12 WKRC-TV.

The case dates back to February 2021, when a pregnant Total Quality Logistics (TQL) employee was declared high-risk by her doctors. They ordered her to rest at home and work remotely. However, TQL initially refused her request to work from home.

The approval eventually came through after a third party had stepped in. But, by the time she got the approval, it was too late.

Advertisement

Also Read | Amid LPG shortage in India, Wells Fargo VP recommends work from home

The employee suffered complications, was hospitalised and gave birth to baby Magnolia at just 20 weeks and six days. The baby died a few hours after birth.

A Hamilton County jury found that TQL's refusal to accommodate the employee's medical needs directly led to the baby's death. It ordered the logistics company to pay $22 million.

TQL has disagreed with the verdict and said it is reviewing its legal options. The company says that it remains committed to the health and well-being of its employees.

"We extend our condolences to the Walsh family. We disagree with the verdict and the way the facts were characterized at trial. We are evaluating legal options and remain committed to supporting the health and well-being of our employees," the publication quoted a TQL spokesperson as saying.

Advertisement

Social media reactions Social media users responded to the verdict. Many of them have slammed the company over its strict no-WFH policies.

“That's just how TQL is for real, churn & burn young college graduates & kids straight out of HS with university culture & a promise to be rich. Their turnover rate is absolutely wild, & for the few people that work there & actually make money, their commission splits when compared to other brokerages don't stack up,” wrote one of them.

Also Read | These countries encourage people to work from home to deal with fuel crisis

“What was TQL thinking? I’ll bet, or at least hope, there’s a manager and HR person with TQL on their resume looking for a job,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “How many others at that TWL location were working from home at that time? Not a good move on the TDL mgmt part. Your company image was ALREADY bad. This makes you look MUCH WORSE.”

Advertisement

“FC Cincinnati needs to drop this shameful name from their stadium,” wrote another user, referring to the TQL Stadium, a football stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is the home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.