Payal Gaming finally breaks silence on viral video row; says ‘it is not me’, flags ‘dehumanising’ content

Payal Gaming, the popular Indian gamer with over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, finally broke her silence over the controversial viral video being linked to her, and clarified that the individual in the video is not her – “…it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity”.

She said that she is taking appropriate legal action to address the “misuse of my name and likeness,” and to ensure accountability.

Who is Payal Gaming? Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, began her YouTube journey in 2019 and quickly became a prominent figure among Indian gamers. She posts engaging gameplay videos and live streams for popular games, including BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), PUBG, GTA V, and others.

‘Deeply hurtful and dehumanising’ Ever since the private video, with claims that the woman seen in it was Payal Gaming, went viral, her fans stood by her loyally and believed that she was a victim of deepfake.

The influencer thanked her fans for their kindness and trust, which she said gave her strength when she needed it most. “I am deeply grateful.”

She also flagged that such content is “not harmless,” and subjecting women to such online abuse and character attacks “is deeply hurtful and dehumanising”.

“These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives,” she said in a statement issued on X.

Read full statement here: “I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing.

Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.

What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space. These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives.

I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice—not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanising.

I respectfully urge the public and members of the media to refrain from sharing, reproducing, or speculating about this material in any form. Appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of my name and likeness, and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law.