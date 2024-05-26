Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is 1st Indian film to win at Cannes in 30 years; internet says ‘proud moment'
Payal Kapadia is the first Indian to win Grand Prix at Cannes for ‘All We Imagine as Light’. Soon after the announcement social media users started pouring love for the young filmmaker
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia scripted history for India after clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her movie “All We Imagine as Light" on Saturday. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumna has become the first Indian to lift the prestigious award.