Payal Kapadia is the first Indian to win Grand Prix at Cannes for ‘All We Imagine as Light’. Soon after the announcement social media users started pouring love for the young filmmaker

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia scripted history for India after clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her movie "All We Imagine as Light" on Saturday. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumna has become the first Indian to lift the prestigious award.

Her victory marks a proud moment for the nation known for its Cinema and diverse film culture. After the award announcement, social media users began pouring love for the movie and the young filmmaker. Many even called it a possible submission for the next 'Oscar awards'.

Kapadia made her directorial debut with this film and brought laurels for the country. Notably, she is the first ever Indian woman director to grace the festival's main competition.

“Le Grand Prix est attribue a ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix," read a post on Instagram by the Festival de Cannes read.

Netizens pour love for Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' Netizens hailed the Indian filmmaker for her victory and called her unstoppable.

“Omg guys, All We Imagine as Light is getting Palm d'Or shouts from critics. Forget Aadujeevitham, this could very well be our Oscar submission," wrote a social media user on X.

"And, she proved her mettle at Cannes. Wonderful achievement. So proud of her," commented an X user.

“You can’t dim the light of special people!! Proud of you Payal," wrote another X user applauding the young filmmakers.

'All We Imagine as Light' receives 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes The movie received huge applause from the audience at the international film festival. After the screening, the audience gave it an eight-minute standing ovation. The film is based on the story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious gift from her estranged husband.

Later, the two embark on a journey to a coastal town, where the mystical forest serves as a sanctuary for their dreams.'All We Imagine as Light' is an Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos in France and Chalk and Cheese Films in India.

