Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is 1st Indian film to win at Cannes in 30 years; internet says ‘proud moment'

Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is 1st Indian film to win at Cannes in 30 years; internet says ‘proud moment'

Livemint

Payal Kapadia is the first Indian to win Grand Prix at Cannes for ‘All We Imagine as Light’. Soon after the announcement social media users started pouring love for the young filmmaker

Payal Kapadia, second from left , winner of the grand prize for 'All We Imagine as Light,' poses with Divya Prabha, from left, Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia scripted history for India after clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her movie “All We Imagine as Light" on Saturday. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumna has become the first Indian to lift the prestigious award.

Also Read: Payal Kapadia bags historic Grand Prix Award at Cannes Film Festival 2024 — All about the award-winning Indian filmmaker

Her victory marks a proud moment for the nation known for its Cinema and diverse film culture. After the award announcement, social media users began pouring love for the movie and the young filmmaker. Many even called it a possible submission for the next ‘Oscar awards’.

Kapadia made her directorial debut with this film and brought laurels for the country. Notably, she is the first ever Indian woman director to grace the festival's main competition.

“Le Grand Prix est attribue a ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix," read a post on Instagram by the Festival de Cannes read.

Netizens pour love for Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Netizens hailed the Indian filmmaker for her victory and called her unstoppable.

“Omg guys, All We Imagine as Light is getting Palm d'Or shouts from critics. Forget Aadujeevitham, this could very well be our Oscar submission," wrote a social media user on X.

Also Read: Nazi salute, racist song at Germany club: Viral video sparks reactions from social media, netizens say ‘not surprised’

“And, she proved her mettle at Cannes. Wonderful achievement. So proud of her," commented an X user.

“You can’t dim the light of special people!! Proud of you Payal," wrote another X user applauding the young filmmakers.

'All We Imagine as Light' receives 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes

The movie received huge applause from the audience at the international film festival. After the screening, the audience gave it an eight-minute standing ovation. The film is based on the story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious gift from her estranged husband.

Also Read: Viral video: Indian chef Padam Vyas seen with empty stall in Australia; netizens react, ‘What a shame’

Later, the two embark on a journey to a coastal town, where the mystical forest serves as a sanctuary for their dreams.'All We Imagine as Light' is an Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos in France and Chalk and Cheese Films in India.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.