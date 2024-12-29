Payal Kapadia's helmed film 'All We Imagine As Light' will stream on OTT platform in the coming days. The film, which won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, received two Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language.

Payal Kapadia's award-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light' is set to debut on the digital platform, months after its theatrical release. It had a world premiere on May 23 this year at the main competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete the competition. The film that won Festival De Cannes Grand Prix award recently bagged two Golden Globe nominations.

After a limited release in Kerala on 21 September, it was available on the big screen from November 29 onwards. To watch the 2024 drama movie from the comfort of your home on OTT platform, cinema enthusiasts can save the date to watch Payal Kapadia's 2-hour 3-minute movie. Its star cast features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad in significant roles.

OTT release of 'All We Imagine As Light' OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in a post on Instagram on Friday announced that 'All We Imagine As Light' will start streaming on the digital platform from January 3. "Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia's masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can't miss," the caption of the post reads.

Director Payal Kapadia shared her excitement about the streaming release and said, “I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience," reported HT.