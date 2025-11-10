Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to Jonty Rhodes' tweet on air pollution, says ‘Delhi ki Air Quality…’

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacted to a tweet by the former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who raised concerns over Delhi's deteriorating air quality while passing through the national capital en route to Ranchi on Sunday.

Jonty Rhodes shared a picture of his flight while he was travelling to Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, with the caption, “Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here.”

The former cricket legend expressed gratitude for living in Goa, writing, “Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa.”

Jonty Rhodes retired from Test cricket in 2001 to prolong his ODI career until the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Currently, he lives in South Goa with his family.

He also added a picture in the comment section of his X post with the caption, “This is what my “home” sunsets look like - and yes, those are my kids playing football! In Delhi they suggest staying indoors.”

Jonty Rhodes' post

Responding to his post, Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote, “Jonty Rhodes now lives in South Goa !! Aur ab Delhi ki Air Quality ke charche to global hain…. Usska Kya hi kahain (Jonty Rhodes now lives in South Goa !! And now, Delhi's air quality is being talked about globally…what more can we say about it?)

Delhi's air quality continues to worsen Air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened to “very poor” on Monday, as residents woke up to another morning under a smog-blanketed sky, with burning eyes and breathing difficulties.

Delhi's daily average AQI remains at the higher end of the “very poor” category, especially in the early hours. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI stood at 391 at 8 AM on Monday.

Currently in the “very poor” category, the capital city's air is on the brink of turning “severe” soon. The situation shows little sign of improving, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have forecast that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the “very poor” category in the coming days.

How did netizens react to the post? The post reached many X users, who commented on the situation and shared their thoughts on the worsening air quality in Delhi.

A user commented, “I am still optimistic. This year air has been better till now than previous years. Glass maybe 80% empty but its 20% full! 10 years ago situation was a lot bad. People have forgotten situation in 2016-17 time frame.”

A X user's comment on the post

Another user posted a picture of Gurgaon's skyline during the early hours, with the caption, “Gurgaon skyline today inspite of a sunny day.”

An individual also called for reducing the prices of air purifiers during times of despair like this, as he stated, “Everyone is bullish on companies, making Air Purifiers. I am asking for an affordable Air purifier. This sector needs a disruptive move.”