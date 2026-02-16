Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma meets Anthropic boss Dario Amodei, thanks him for ‘candid conversations'

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday met Dario Amodei, the head of AI research firm Anthropic, and expressed his gratitude for what he described as 'candid conversations'.

“With the man who build the fastest growing company ever! Thanks Dario Amodei for candid conversations,” Sharma wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post, along with sharing a picture of the two business leaders.

The meet-up comes as Anthropic opened its first office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the company focuses on partnerships with Air India, the education non-profit Pratham, among others, amid a wider push towards AI.

Both Sharma and Amodei attended the AI Global Summit held in New Delhi on Monday, 16 February. The event has brought together leaders from across spheres, including heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders.

AI Summit — All about the event The global AI Summit will take place from 16 February to 20 February 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on 16 February at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Many global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, are set to attend the AI Impact Summit at the invitation of PM Modi.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments, and international partners.

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma will be speaking at the AI Summit on 20 February. The event is titled ‘Agent Universe: From Automation to Autonomy,’ where he will be talking about the software's shift from passive tools to autonomous, goal-driven agents, and other related subjects.

Meanwhile, Dario Amodei of Anthropic will also hold a session on 19 February, alongside the co-founder and chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani. The session has been termed as a ‘fireside conversation’ on the official website.