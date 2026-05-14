PBKS vs MI: What if it rains? Punjab Kings’ playoff scenario explained in case Dharamshala match gets washed out

There’s rain scare in Dharamshala tonight as Punjab Kings clash with Mumbai Indians in a crucial game. If the match is washed out, both teams receive one point each. A minimum of 5 overs per side must be completed for a result. If rain prevents that, the match is declared a No Result.

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Impact on Punjab Kings A washout moves PBKS to 14 points, temporarily holding onto their Top 4 standing. Their superior NRR of +0.428 compared to SRH's +0.331 means PBKS will actually climb to the 3rd position.

They move 2 points clear of CSK and RR, providing a meaningful safety cushion. Neither of the chasing teams can overtake Punjab in their next match.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happens to the PBKS vs MI match if it rains in Dharamshala? ⌵ If rain washes out the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), both teams will receive one point each. A minimum of 5 overs per side must be completed for a result; otherwise, the match is declared a No Result. 2 How does a rainout affect Punjab Kings' playoff chances? ⌵ A washout moves PBKS to 14 points, temporarily placing them 3rd due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). This provides a cushion as chasing teams cannot overtake them in their next match, but it significantly undermines their ambition for a top-2 finish. 3 What is the impact of a washed-out PBKS vs MI match on Mumbai Indians? ⌵ Mumbai Indians are already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. A single point from a washout moves them to 7 points, breaking their tie with LSG and moving them off the bottom spot to 9th place. 4 What is the minimum overs required for a result in a rain-affected PBKS vs MI match? ⌵ For a match between PBKS and MI to have a result, a minimum of 5 overs per side must be completed. If this condition is not met due to rain, the match will be declared a No Result. 5 How does a PBKS vs MI washout impact the IPL 2026 playoff standings? ⌵ A washout would see PBKS move to 3rd with 14 points and a better NRR than SRH (4th). CSK would be 5th and RR 6th, both on 12 points, while RCB and GT would remain comfortably in the top two positions.

After today’s match, Punjab still have 2 more to go. Their playoff chances are still very much alive.

However, the washout significantly undermines PBKS's top-2 ambitions. RCB and GT both sit comfortably on 16 points.

Without a full 2-point win tonight, PBKS cannot realistically chase them down. Their maximum possible score also drops from 19 to 18 points. They still have 2 games remaining against RCB and LSG.

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Impact on Mumbai Indians MI are already mathematically eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention. A single point moves them to 7 points from 12 matches.

This breaks their tie with LSG and moves them off the absolute bottom spot. They’ll hold onto the 9th place. Rain would also deny MI the chance to play spoiler against a direct playoff contender. That role disappears entirely if the match never reaches a result.

Broader Playoff Picture This is how a washed-out match today would affect the points table scenario. If washed out is as follows. RCB remain on top while GT are ranked 2nd.

SRH will be 4th with 14 points but an NRR of +0.331. PBKS will move to 3rd on 14 points with a superior NRR of +0.428. CSK sit 5th on 12 points with an NRR of +0.185. RR are 6th on 12 points with an NRR of +0.082.

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A full result tonight remains far more valuable for PBKS than sharing the spoils with rain.

Remember, the Punjab Kings have already been affected by rain this year. Their clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out. KKR were 25/2 when the match was called off.

Many believed, given the conditions and Kolkata’s choice to bat first, Punjab would have secured 2 points that night. But, destiny had different plans. Will Punjab Kings fall again tonight to the weather gods? Let’s see.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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