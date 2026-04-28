PBKS vs RR prediction: Who’ll win, Punjab or Rajasthan? We asked ChatGPT if Sheryas Iyer’s winning record ends tonight

Three major AI platforms have carefully studied tonight's IPL 2026 clash. ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity AI have all picked their winner. The match is at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh at 7:30 PM IST.

Unbeaten Run All three AIs start with the same starting point: PBKS's form. Punjab Kings have won all 6 of their completed matches this season. They currently sit at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points.

Perplexity notes that PBKS have chased down 264 in 19 overs already this season. Gemini describes their unbeaten run as statistically unprecedented in T20 league cricket.

RR, by contrast, have lost three of their last five completed matches. That recent inconsistency is a major concern for Rajasthan going into tonight.

Venue Every AI flagged the Mohali ground as PBKS' personal fortress. The IPL 2026 average first-innings score at this venue is about 212 runs. PBKS set the ground record of 254/7 against LSG earlier this season. They also hold the record for the highest successful chase here, 223/4, against SRH.

Gemini calls this ground a "batter's paradise" that plays directly into PBKS' strengths. The shorter square boundaries and true bounce suit their aggressive, shot-making approach perfectly.

Opening Partnership ChatGPT and Perplexity both highlight the Prabhsimran Singh-Priyansh Arya partnership as decisive. The two openers have combined for 541 runs together during PBKS' unbeaten run. That kind of consistency at the top significantly reduces pressure on the middle order.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Netizens react as Lungi Ngidi suffers head injury in DC vs PBKS game

Shreyas Iyer has added further solidity with three consecutive fifties this season. He has scored over 200 runs and provides PBKS with batting continuity across all phases.

RR's Middle-Order All three AIs identify Rajasthan's middle order as their biggest weakness tonight. RR rely heavily on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. When those two fire, RR can take any game away. But when early wickets fall, the innings has shown a tendency to collapse.

Gemini notes that RR's middle order has struggled noticeably since Sanju Samson's departure to CSK. ChatGPT was blunt: the RR bowling unit is also weakened on a flat, spin-resistant surface. Ravi Bishnoi's advantage as a spinner is reduced significantly at this venue.

Dew and Toss Heavy dew is expected in the second innings tonight. Teams winning the toss have won 64.29% of matches at this ground. Perplexity points out that PBKS have already proven their chasing ability here repeatedly. Their pace attack, Arshdeep, Jansen, Bartlett, Vyshak, is also better suited to early conditions than RR's bowling unit.