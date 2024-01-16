Known as India's startup capital, Bengaluru has been trolled several times online due to the unique events that could only occur in the city. Hastag 'peak Bengaluru' is used by netizens to describe the eye-catching events that take place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now in a latest, a a user shared a video of a man working on a laptop inside a movie hall, which has gone viral.

In the short 11-second clip, shared by internet user KP on X (formerly Twitter), a man can be seen sitting and working on his laptop at Swagath Onyx Theatre in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While sharing the clip, the user wrote, “Visual of an early morning show in @SwagathOnyx That's definitely Bengaluru @peakbengaluru." He stated that it was a 4 am show in the comments section.

Following the video was shared on 13 January, it has gone viral, with several netizens commenting on the post. Also, it received 2,845 views too.

“There are lots of parks and gardens in Bengaluru.. could have gone to any of those and worked with peace of mind, instead of doing show off inside a theatre meant for mass entertainment," said a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Peak Bengaluru," commented another person.

One said, “Please send this to Mr. Narayana Murthy sir if he is associated with Infosys, or else, IS will consider hiring him."

While another noted, “I hope Mr. Narayanamurthy see this. He must be highly appreciative about this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. People with his philosophy are the ones who want to survive (make profits) at the cost of others life." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few months ago, a similar inicdent took place when a video of a woman working on her laptop while riding a pillion on a bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru went viral on social media. The video was posted on Reddit and it soon gained traction online. "Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore," the text on the clip read.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!