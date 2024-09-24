‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment: Auto driver gets office chair for extra comfort; netizens react

In a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment, an auto driver replaced his seat with an office chair for added comfort. Social media users have reacted to it.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Sep 2024, 03:07 PM IST
‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment: Auto driver gets office chair for extra comfort; netizens react(Pixabay)

In a “Peak Bengaluru” moment, an auto driver gained attention online for replacing his seat with an office chair for added comfort. Shivani Matlapudi, product designer at CRED, shared the picture of the driver on X (formerly Twitter). The post quickly became popular. As of now, the post has been viewed over 67,000 times.

“Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love bangalore,” Matlapudi wrote in her post.

Netizens react

Social media users have reacted to the post. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

“I’m going to Bangalore soon and can’t wait to experience it!” investor David Hoang replied to the post.

“Just look at the decency of the comment section. Yet again @peakbengaluru moment,” wrote a social media user.

“Perfectly designed to fit in with Bangalore’s reputation as an IT hub,” wrote another.

ONe user wrote, “It only happens in Bengaluru!!!!” while another wrote, “iPhone as a dashcam coming soon.”

“In traffic, Bro will eject himself and travel in Chair like batman,” posted another.

“Is it safe to drive with this seat ? Is it approved by RTO?” wondered one user.

Another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ mooment

A social media user earlier shared a screenshot of a chat with an intern at his company, stating that the situation was something that could “only happen in Bengaluru”. The Internet agreed with him.

In a social media post, Karthik Sridharan explained that the intern would no longer be interning at his company as his own artificial intelligence start-up had received funding.

In the shared message exchange, the intern was asked why he didn’t come to the office on Friday. “Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don't need the internship anymore,” the intern responded.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 03:07 PM IST
