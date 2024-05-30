Infamous for its hustle culture, people in the garden city post pictures and videos working on their laptops and smartphones in theatres, roads, cafes and restaurants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent incident, Crework cofounder Ishant Juyal shared an image of an Ola driver who was checking server logs while driving.

He took to X and wrote, "Ye ola wale bhaiya checking server logs while driving is my @peakbengaluru moment"

Here's the tweet:

After sharing the tweet, it has gone viral and garnered 72.9k views and 1.3k likes.

Following this tweet, he also added another post, writing, "Okay, this is doing numbers. Check out my work here: @CreworkHQ Want to learn how to build products? Let's get in touch!"

People also started commenting on it. Here are some of them: Lohith R K, write, "Drink and Drive, Him: Debug and Drive (Sic)"

Gowri wrote, "IT job is his side hustle (sic)"

Another commented, "Accident to hote rehenge, pehle logs check kar leta hun"

Yash wrote, "aren't devs supposed to build projects as side-gigs? (sic)"

A social media user wrote, "But it looks like he’s using termux imo"

Mani wrote, "That is the only way to beat Idli wala."

Ayush Saini commented, "incident se accident tak ka safar"

A netizen wrote, "They are not sever logs . It's a uber hack"

Earlier, several incidences were reported in peak Bengaluru moment. Recently, a woman was seen attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping inside a shoe store.

Also, a video of a man riding a scooter on Bengaluru streets while attending a Zoom call went viral on social media. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

