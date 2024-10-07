Peak Bengaluru Moment: Virtual receptionist welcomes guests into hotel; Delhi-based CEO shares check-in experience

The introduction of virtual receptionists in a Bengaluru hotel has sparked debate on social media. Supporters highlight convenience, while detractors warn that technology may compromise essential human connections and raise concerns about job security.

Published7 Oct 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Peak Bengaluru Moment: Virtual receptionist welcomes guests into hotel; Delhi-based CEO shares check-in experience
Peak Bengaluru Moment: Virtual receptionist welcomes guests into hotel; Delhi-based CEO shares check-in experience(Photo: Ananya Narang/LinkedIn)

Bengaluru hotels are now offering a ‘virtual’ check in experience with the reception staffed by a mere computer. The ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment was captured by a Delhi-based tech CEO as she recently attempted to check into a city hotel.

“Peak Bengaluru Moment - A Virtual Receptionist. Once I checked in, I realised the hotel had no staff expect 2 security guards and 1-2 technicians. Everything was coordinated via trained hospitality staff sitting at their head office simultaneously managing multiple properties. You’ll see this nowhere in India yet, except the Silicon Valley,” she assured in a LinkedIn post.

The incident has left social media users divided — with many uncertain whether technology could be used to successfully replace the ‘in-person touch’. Others remained noncommittal while predicting that the trend would soon catch on with other hotels and cities. Some however noted that incidents like this would also serve to make people ‘afraid’ about technology replacing human jobs.

“Wow, that's amazing! I guess the hotel staff is now just a click away. Who needs a physical receptionist when you can have a virtual one? Welcome to the future of hospitality!” exulted one commentator.

“This is zero hospitality,” countered another.

“People need to understand that the most crucial component of hospitality is the human connection. This is an example of shoehorning technology in a way that's not a good fit,” opined a third.

 

