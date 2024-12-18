Nita Ambani is the wife of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and is among the country's most powerful businesswomen. Recently, she visited Bengaluru, which created a buzz on social media.

In her visit to the garden city of India, she stopped for some saree shopping while cruising in her lavish ₹10 crore Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard.

However, a woman was seen arguing with Nita Ambani's bodyguard as she walked towards the luxurious car. This act of hers has turned into a star on social media.

In the meantime, images of Nita Ambani leaving the designer saree boutique in Bengaluru are making rounds on internet.

Though the conversation between the woman and bodyguard is inaudible, it appears she was upset with the traffic chaos caused by Nita Ambani's car blocking the road.

At the same time, Nita Ambani could be seen waving at the crowd while getting inside her bulletproof car.

Here's the video:

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Aunty doing the right thing! Shabash."

Another wrote, "We don’t give a fuck if it’s Ambani his wife or his father, if someone’s blocking the road, they’re gonna get an earful lol."

A third commented, "such a hero, salute! I hope more people could stand up for what's right."

A fourth said, "With tambula and things in hand, yet. Aunty's had enough and wants to go home. <3."

A fifth commented, "Bodyguard carefully evaluating the potential of the Aunty's bag as a weapon to be used in case of further escalation. Never underestimate the kinetic energy capabilities of Indian Aunties."

"Kudos to aunty for standing up. Wealth does not give you right to disrupt the lives of common people by blocking paths. Ambani's are no MLA,MP or some higher government dignitary," a sixth said.