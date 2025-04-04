Penguin memes galore on Internet after Donald Trump’s 10% tariff on McDonald Islands | Check hilarious ‘trade war’ jokes

The penguins of Heard and McDonald Islands were caught in US President Donald Trump's tariff war and are now supposed to pay a 10 per cent tariff.

These subantarctic islands, technically an external Australian territory, are inhabited by only penguins, which has led to a meme feast on the Internet.

Hilarious memes showing a colony of penguins allegedly protesting the tariff have surfaced on social media. Some even show these aquatic, flightless birds waddling away from the island as they ask, “Is THIS what you voted for?”

Check out some of the most hilarious penguin memes here:

A social media user sarcastically said, “I can't believe those penguins were charging us 10% for our exports. It's only fair we charge them 10% for theirs.”

“I hope they don't start vandalising Teslas now,” he added, in light of protests against Elon Musk-owned Tesla.

US Senator for California Adam Schiff also took a moment to roast Donald Trump on X as he used the case of a baby penguin named “George”.

“What did George ever do to Donald Trump?” asked the Senator.

Several netizens also highlighted that the Trump administration was okay with imposing tariffs on uninhabited land but not Russia.

“If you’re OK with tariffs on penguins but not on Russia, then you’re in the dumbest cult in world history,” a user said.

“The penguins have been ripping us off for years,” a user quipped sharing Donald Trump's picture.

A netizen also highlighted that this 10 per cent tariff would make the penguins the “first nonhuman in history” to enter a trade war with the US.

“The Trump regime has put a 10% tariff on the Heard Island and McDonald which is inhabited only by Penguins. The majestic Penguin has become the first nonhuman in history to enter a trade war with the United States,” the user said.

However, a MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporter claimed that the tariff is meant to close any loophole that Australia could use as leverage.