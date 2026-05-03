'People aren't homeless': US comedian Louis CK says India has ‘functioning poverty’ better than New York, sparks debate

Louis C.K., who recently visited India as part of his ‘Ridiculous’ tour in March, made striking observations and drew a parallel between living conditions in India and the United States. He asserted that although people in India face “poverty”, nobody is living “homeless or openly consuming drugs” in the way he has seen in New York City. In a clip shared on Instagram, he compared poverty and the economic structures of India and New York.

“The feeling in India is that… and I am ignorant. I saw what I saw. Nobody is on the street looking like s***. Nobody's on drugs, and nobody is living homeless, like the way in the streets in New York. I see guys with a bubble syringe, shooting up in broad daylight all the time. I see guys bent over like that… I did not see a single person like that in any of the places we went to in India,” Louis said.

Also Read | The fight against abject poverty: Everybody can and should pitch in

‘Freeze to death’ Louis also spoke about the small makeshift shelters visible from his hotel, noting that people at least had some form of accommodation. In contrast, he said that in New York, people often end up homeless on the streets and may even “freeze to death”.

"From the hotel, we could see this area that was like a corrugated steel cube with tarps over it. A whole city block. There is a functioning poverty there, and there are many levels of housing that are way cheaper. Whereas here, we have a standard. If you fall below it, you are just f***ed! If you cannot afford a home in New York City, you are on the street, and you freeze to death. Nobody looks at you, and there are no jobs for you. You can't get a job if you don't have a credit rating in this country. A credit card and a real identity. One cannot hustle and see what can be done," he said.

How social media users reacted: The video quickly went viral on social media, with a large section of users agreeing with his remarks. One user said, “India is not a poor country - it's a country where poor can survive and gets a hence to thrive.”

Another commented, “Functioning Poverty- what a great term.. It is true though... That poverty has no place in Western countries, and Indian Poor is better off than any other Poor.”

A third wrote, “The thing is India has improved a lot!!! Obviously, there’s still room for more, but it has come a long way in the past decade, and people are not ready to accept the fact that a country can change so much in so quickly!”